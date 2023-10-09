MP Elections 2023: 'Results Of Assembly Polls Would Be Astonishing', Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Exuding confidence that BJP is going to win the elections in all five states, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that the results of these elections would be astonishing and no one would even know where the Congress is.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

"I want to thank the Election Commission. The workers of the BJP are ready for the elections. The results of these elections would be astonishing and no one would even know where the Congress is. We are going to win the elections in all the states with a two-thirds majority," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Meanwhile, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest again from his traditional seat of Budhni.

The list of 57 candidates has some prominent names including Narottam Mishra, Govind Singh Rajput, Gopal Bhargava, Rajendra Shukla and Omprakash Sakhlecha.

The party's list of candidates was released on the day the Election Commission announced the poll schedule in five states including Madhya Pradesh.

MP to vote on November 17

Assembly polls will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and counting of votes will be held on December 3. The state has 230 assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference here. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The elections in the five crucial states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram between November 7 and 30.

MCC in force

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

