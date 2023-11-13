MP Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's Bhopal Roadshow Sets Streets Abuzz As Hundreds Of People Gather; Heavy Jam On VIP Road

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A huge crowd gathered at Bhopal’s Imami Gate as Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi kicked off his roadshow on Monday— only a few days ahead of elections, appealing public to vote his party to power.
The enthusiastic event, starting at Imam Gate after his airport arrival, garnered significant attention from a large crowd.
The roadshow will cover key locations like Jai Peer Gate, Moti Masjid, and concluding at Kali Mandir Chowk, traversed approximately 2 kilometers, allowing residents from North and Central Bhopal to engage with the Congress leader. The event will reach its conclusion at 6:40 PM.
A massive surge of enthusiastic supporters flooded the city streets in Bhopal even before the official start of Rahul Gandhi's roadshow. The vibrant crowd gathered in large numbers. Additionally, there was a notable increase in traffic at the VIP-Kohefiza intersection, reflecting the eagerness of the public to catch a glimpse of the political leader.
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)