MP Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's Bhopal Roadshow Sets Streets Abuzz As Hundreds Of People Gather; Heavy Jam On VIP Road

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A huge crowd gathered at Bhopal’s Imami Gate as Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi kicked off his roadshow on Monday— only a few days ahead of elections, appealing public to vote his party to power.

The enthusiastic event, starting at Imam Gate after his airport arrival, garnered significant attention from a large crowd.

The roadshow will cover key locations like Jai Peer Gate, Moti Masjid, and concluding at Kali Mandir Chowk, traversed approximately 2 kilometers, allowing residents from North and Central Bhopal to engage with the Congress leader. The event will reach its conclusion at 6:40 PM.

भोपाल में उमड़ा जनसैलाब :



कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष एवं संसद सदस्य श्री राहुल गांधी जी के रोड-शो की शुरुआत से पहले ही भोपाल की सड़कों पर जनसैलाब उमड़ आया।



परिवर्तन का संदेश,

A massive surge of enthusiastic supporters flooded the city streets in Bhopal even before the official start of Rahul Gandhi's roadshow. The vibrant crowd gathered in large numbers. Additionally, there was a notable increase in traffic at the VIP-Kohefiza intersection, reflecting the eagerness of the public to catch a glimpse of the political leader.

