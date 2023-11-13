 MP Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's Bhopal Roadshow Sets Streets Abuzz As Hundreds Of People Gather; Heavy Jam On VIP Road
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A huge crowd gathered at Bhopal’s Imami Gate as Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi kicked off his roadshow on Monday— only a few days ahead of elections, appealing public to vote his party to power.

The roadshow will cover key locations like Jai Peer Gate, Moti Masjid, and concluding at Kali Mandir Chowk, traversed approximately 2 kilometers, allowing residents from North and Central Bhopal to engage with the Congress leader. The event will reach its conclusion at 6:40 PM.

A massive surge of enthusiastic supporters flooded the city streets in Bhopal even before the official start of Rahul Gandhi's roadshow. The vibrant crowd gathered in large numbers. Additionally, there was a notable increase in traffic at the VIP-Kohefiza intersection, reflecting the eagerness of the public to catch a glimpse of the political leader.

