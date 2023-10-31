MP Elections 2023: 'My Honour Is At Stake,' Chanderi Congress MLA Gopal Singh Chauhan Begs For Votes; Video Viral |

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): With less than a month left for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, party leaders are leaving no stone unturned and can be seen trying unique tactics to woo the voters. In a similar vein, Congress MLA from Chanderi, Gopal Singh Chauhan literally begged people for votes, a video of which went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, Chauhan can be seen talking to a group of people. He says, “Nothing should go wrong. I am saying this to you with folded hands.” The three time MLA then stands up, with the front end of his kurta in hands and says, “My honour is at stake, I am begging you.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to information, the video was shot in Chhoti Bhopal, a Rajput majority village of Mungawali assembly constituency. Chauhan was reportedly seeking votes for Mungawali Congress candidate Yadvendra Singh Yadav.

Ajay Yadav, younger brother of Yadvendra Singh Yadav can also be seen in the video.

'Did not beg for myself'

Talking about his viral video, the MLA said that he is ready to beg people even 50 times and not just once. “I had said from the stage in front of Digvijaya Singh ji that if I have to beg for votes for the Mungawali candidate, I will do it. I didn't do it for myself,” he added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)