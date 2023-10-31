 MP Elections 2023: 'My Honour Is At Stake,' Chanderi Congress MLA Gopal Singh Chauhan Begs For Votes; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: 'My Honour Is At Stake,' Chanderi Congress MLA Gopal Singh Chauhan Begs For Votes; Video Viral

MP Elections 2023: 'My Honour Is At Stake,' Chanderi Congress MLA Gopal Singh Chauhan Begs For Votes; Video Viral

In the video, Chauhan can be seen talking to a group of people. He says, “Nothing should go wrong. I am saying this to you with folded hands.”

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
MP Elections 2023: 'My Honour Is At Stake,' Chanderi Congress MLA Gopal Singh Chauhan Begs For Votes; Video Viral |

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): With less than a month left for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, party leaders are leaving no stone unturned and can be seen trying unique tactics to woo the voters. In a similar vein, Congress MLA from Chanderi, Gopal Singh Chauhan literally begged people for votes, a video of which went viral on social media on Tuesday. 

In the video, Chauhan can be seen talking to a group of people. He says, “Nothing should go wrong. I am saying this to you with folded hands.” The three time MLA  then stands up, with the front end of his kurta in hands and says, “My honour is at stake, I am begging you.” 

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Wife Sadhna Is Richer Than Her CM-Husband Shivraj, Owns Over 60% Family Wealth
article-image

According to information, the video was shot in Chhoti Bhopal, a Rajput majority village of Mungawali assembly constituency. Chauhan was reportedly seeking votes for Mungawali Congress candidate Yadvendra Singh Yadav. 

Ajay Yadav, younger brother of Yadvendra Singh Yadav can also be seen in the video. 

'Did not beg for myself'

Talking about his viral video, the MLA  said that he is ready to beg people even 50 times and not just once. “I had said from the stage in front of Digvijaya Singh ji that if I have to beg for votes for the Mungawali candidate, I will do it. I didn't do it for myself,” he added.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Has No Affection With State, Says CM Chouhan
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Woman Severely Injured After Blast Due To Firecrackers In Gwalior House

MP: Woman Severely Injured After Blast Due To Firecrackers In Gwalior House

Bhopal: NCCF Sells Onion @ Rs 25/kg Through Mobile Vans in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: NCCF Sells Onion @ Rs 25/kg Through Mobile Vans in Madhya Pradesh

Karwa Chauth 2023: Thousands Of Women Throng Bhopal’s New Market For Shopping; Check Muhurt, Moon...

Karwa Chauth 2023: Thousands Of Women Throng Bhopal’s New Market For Shopping; Check Muhurt, Moon...

Congress MP Nakul Nath Announces Invitation For Swearing-in Ceremony Of Kamal Nath Ahead Of Madhya...

Congress MP Nakul Nath Announces Invitation For Swearing-in Ceremony Of Kamal Nath Ahead Of Madhya...

MP Election 2023: Maan Bhi Jaao, say BJP, Congress to Rebels

MP Election 2023: Maan Bhi Jaao, say BJP, Congress to Rebels