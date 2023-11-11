MP Elections 2023: Manifesto Triggers War Of Words Between BJP And Cong

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the BJP released its manifesto on Saturday, the Congress has accused the saffron party of copying several of its points. Following this, both the parties have been trading charges against each other.

State Congress president Kamal Nath said the BJP was creating a lot of buzz by stating that the Ladli Behna amount will be increased to Rs 3,000, but the party has skipped mentioning the same in the manifesto.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated in his public rallies that the BJP will increase the Ladli Behna amount to Rs 3,000.

Posing a question to CM, Nath said that Congress is going to waive off farmer loans, what BJP is doing in this regard? Likewise, Congress has pledged to fill 2 lakh backlog posts, while BJP is silent over the issue. Congress is committed to the old pension scheme for employees followed by 27 percent reservation for OBC, Nath said.

In his public rallies at Amla, Bhainsdehi, Manpur, Keolari, Barghat, Chhindwara, Parasia, Sausar, the CM said that BJP’s manifesto is the roadmap of state’s development. He said that the manifesto speaks about increasing the sum given to the Ladli Laxmi and Kanya Vivah schemes.

Criticising the Congress, he said the party is busy in internal fighting and their two leaders are in the race of tearing each other’s cloth.

