MP Elections 2023: LoP Govind Singh's Cousin Shailendra Singh Tappe Joins BJP

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh assembly elections are less than a fortnight away, however, the game of defection is still going on in two major parties of the state, BJP and Congress. The latest case is related to the Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly and senior Congress leader Govind Singh whose cousin Shailendra Singh Tappe joined BJP on Monday.

Shailendra Singh (Tappe) reached Bhopal amid election campaigning and joined the saffron party along with his supporters in front of Union Minister of State Rajiv Chandrashekhar and Union Minister Prahlad Patel.

His sudden departure from Congress and joining BJP has created a stir in the politics of the area.

Free Press tried to talk to Govind Singh regarding the matter. However, his phone was received by his representative who disconnected the call saying that Singh was in a meeting and would call later.

'He was never a Congressman'

Meanwhile, when district president of Congress Man Singh Kushwaha was asked about Tappe joining BJP, he said, “Shailendra Singh was never a Congressman, there is not much information about him. However, it is a family matter of the Leader of Opposition. Therefore it would not be appropriate to make any comments at this time.”

It is noteworthy that the people of Lahar area say that Shailendra Singh (Tappe) joins BJP every time during elections, except once or twice. Hence this is nothing new and he has a habit of changing parties.

