MP Elections 2023: Kharge To Address Public Meetings In Gwalior, Bhopal Today

Mallikarjun Kharge |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address public meetings in Gwalior and Bhopal on Tuesday.

Kharge will first reach Gwalior and will address a public meeting in Thatipur.

Later, he will reach Bhopal in the evening and will address a public meeting. After attending the meetings, he will fly back to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

