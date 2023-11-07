 MP Elections 2023: Kharge To Address Public Meetings In Gwalior, Bhopal Today
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address public meetings in Gwalior and Bhopal on Tuesday.

Kharge will first reach Gwalior and will address a public meeting in Thatipur.

Later, he will reach Bhopal in the evening and will address a public meeting. After attending the meetings, he will fly back to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

