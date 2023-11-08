MP Elections 2023: Kharge Accepted Congress Is Kaurav Sena, Says Shivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply reacted to calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ED, CBI and Income-tax Department as the Pandavas in the current battle of ballots.

Taking a jibe at Kharge’s reaction, Chouhan said at a public meeting on Wednesday that Kharge had accepted his party as the Kaurav Sena.

Whereas the Pandavas fight for justice, the Kauravas do it for selfish motive, Chouhan said.

There was one Dhritarashtra in the Mahbharata, but the Congress has two – Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath – who want to transfer power to their sons, Chouhan said.

Indore is the cleanest city in the country, but Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi spread a farrago of lies about the city, he said, adding that, the people of Indore will not tolerate it.

The Congress is a party of betrayers who, immediately after coming to power, stopped all welfare projects, Chouhan further said.

If it comes to power again, there will be neither any Ladlies nor any Behnas, he said.

Because of Dhanteras, the money was transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojna on November 7, he said.

“I will sleep happily only when I can deposit Rs 3,000 to the accounts of my Ladli Behnas,” he said.

According to him, the Behnas, whose names were left, will be added to the Ladli Behna Yojna, after the formation of government.

