MP Elections 2023: Kedarnath Shukla May Contest As Independent

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla has announced that if the party is not changing its decision to give Sidhi assembly ticket to MP Rithi Pathak then he is firm in his stand to contest as an independent candidate.

Shukla has been simmering with anger after the BJP leadership cut his ticket and gave it to Pathak. Shukla announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate during the mahapanchayat of his supporters.

The MLA said that it is he who is the real BJP and Pathak is the fake BJP. He will now take out a Nyay Yatra to drum up support for him.

It is learnt that he was contacted by other political parties but he rejected their offer and decided to go alone in the polls.

In the meantime, the BJP is trying to pacify him but he remains adamant over his stand and is keen to contest the election.

With this, the battle for Sidhi has become tough for the BJP as the anger of Shukla can cost dear to the party as he enjoys a good support there.

