 MP Elections 2023: Kamla Nath Or Bunty Sahu? Friends Bet ₹10Lakh On Winning Candidate In Chhindwara; Agreement Goes Viral
MP Elections 2023: Kamla Nath Or Bunty Sahu? Friends Bet ₹10Lakh On Winning Candidate In Chhindwara; Agreement Goes Viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Kamal Nath (L), Vivek Bunty Sahu (R) |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Madhya Pradesh election has become a hot topic for discussion these days. Everyone has their own analysis ready for their  candidates. At a time when vote counting is less than 2 weeks ago, an agreement is going viral on social media, in which a contractor betted Rs 10 lakh over victory of Congress former chief minister and state president Kamal Nath in Chhindwara.

The agreement is on the letterhead of a contractor Prakash Sahu.

In the viral betting agreement, it is written, "If Kamal Nath loses the election from Chhindwara, then Prakash Sahu will give Rs 10 lakh in cash to Ram Mohan Sahu. If BJP candidate Bunty Sahu loses the election, Ram Mohan Sahu will give Rs 10 lakh in cash to Prakash Sahu." This letter is said to be dated November 18. In this agreement, a proper receipt stamp has been put. The receipt stamp has the signatures of both the persons who betted. This letter is now in the headlines of social media.

Both parties confident of victory in Chhindwara

Notably, There is a close contest on the Chhindwara assembly seat. From here, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is contesting from the Congress party while Vivek Bunty Sahu is contesting from the BJP side.

On one hand, while former CM Kamal Nath and Congress are confident of their victory, on the other hand Vivek Bunty Sahu of Bharatiya Janata Party is also hoping to turn the tables. State level leaders of BJP also claim that this time the tables will be turned in Chhindwara. BJP had made a concrete strategy to win here.

