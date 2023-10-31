 MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Promises Setting Up Of Panel For Development Of Backward Classes
In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, former MP chief minister Kamal Nath said he is committed to making the backward class families prosper in the state.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday said if his party is elected to power, it will get a caste census done to ensure justice to the backward classes and set up a commission to provide them equal opportunities.

Notably, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her poll rallies in MP has also pitched for a caste census, saying the exercise is necessary to know the exact number of people from OBC, SC and ST communities in the country so that policies can be framed accordingly to provide benefits to them.

"The Congress government will get a caste census conducted to ensure justice to the backward classes. A 'Saman Avsar Ayog' (equal opportunities commission) will be formed for the overall development of the backward classes," Nath stated.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Sagar district in August this year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also announced a caste-based census in MP, if his party gets elected to power.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17.

