MP Elections 2023: JAYS To Contest 43 Assembly Seats | representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has announced 43 names for the ensuing assembly elections, here on Monday.

Apart from Congress, BJP, BSP, SP and Gondwana Gantantra Party, the JAYS is also going to contest the assembly elections.

MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa had contested the election on the Congress ticket and received support from JAYS.

JAYS state president Antim Mujalda said that the central committee has decided to contest the election without forming alliance with other parties. In the first list of JAYS, most of the seats are reserved for the ST candidates.

The party is focusing on the tribal seats, which may cause trouble for the Congress as well as the BJP in the elections.

The party have announced the names for the following constituencies: Kukshi, Manawar, Dharampuri, Sardarpur, Gandhwani, Barwani, Pansemal, Rajpur, Sendhwa, Bhagwanpur, Bhikangaon, Barwaha, Maheshwar, Mandhata, Pandhana, Nepanagar, Bagli, Khategaon, Sailana, Ratlam Rural, Petlawad, Thandla, Jhabua, Raghogarh, Harsud, Betul, Amla, Bhainsdehi, Ghoradongri, Harda, Timarni, Multai, Deori, Banda, Bina, Malhera, Susner, Jaisingh Nagar, Anuppur, Pushparajgarh, Niwas, Mandla, Dindori and Bhagwanpur.