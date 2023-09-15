MP Elections 2023: Internal Squabbling Over Ticket Continues In BJP

Representative Image

Maharajpur (Chhatarpur): There is no end in sight to resentment among the local BJP leaders over giving a ticket to Kamakhya Prasad Singh from Maharajpur assembly constituency for the ensuing election.

More than 100 BJP leaders are trying to change the party’s candidate from this constituency. So, they have pleaded with the party’s top leadership for it.

A video clip of the BJP leaders, making a strategy for changing the candidate, went viral on social media.

Nevertheless, none of them is openly opposing Singh’s candidature.

According to sources in the party, many BJP leaders approached the party’s top brass in Bhopal and in Delhi ten days ago to change the candidate from Maharajpur.

Over 50 leaders from Maharajpur demanded their bosses in Bhopal to change the candidate.

A few leaders even said if the candidate was not changed, they would resign en masse.

These leaders held a meeting in a hotel and posted it on social media.

Among them were former legislator Guddan Pathak, Avanindra Pateria, Harsu Maharaj, Lokendra Singh, Manik Chourasia, and others.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Patients Reach Ringnod PHC Putting Their Lives In Danger In Sardarpur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)