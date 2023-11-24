MP Elections 2023: Illegal Betting On Govt Formation Being Promoted, Cops, EC Mum

Election Commission of India | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal betting market is flourishing because of the publicity it is getting from the media, but the police and the Election Commission (EC) have turned a blind eye to it.

The betting market is excited about the rates on the formation of the new government, besides there are stakes on the victory and defeat of a particular candidate.

The media is not only showing it and but also holding discussions on the prospects of political parties on the basis of betting market rates.

Betting is illegal, but the media is sparing no effort to encourage it, the police and the EC have so far kept away from acting against those who are controlling this market.

Speculations are being made on the formation of the government of those political parties which banned this practice.

Previously betting was a secret affair, but it is openly done now, besides the interviews of speculators are held over the phones.

They are saying which party is going to form the government and what are the rates, but the government agencies are keeping mum.

Speculation rates are being shown, but there was no information about the police action against them.

According to police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, betting is illegal, and whenever the police get information about, they will act.

But the police have yet to receive any complaint about it, Mishra said.