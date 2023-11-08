MP Elections 2023: Holiday Season Likely To Hamper Voter Turnout In Poll-Bound State

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This state election on November 17 clashes with a long weekend, raising concerns about a potential dip in voting percentage.

Election Day coincides with the commencement of a chain of holidays extending from November 17 to 20. With Friday being the day of polling, the convergence of a coveted day off for working professionals could potentially sway voting percentages.

For those professionals who ardently await the arrival of Friday, the prospect of an extended weekend comprising Election Day and the subsequent Saturday and Sunday opens up possibilities beyond the polling booth. Some individuals, eager for a break, may opt to utilise this incidental alignment of holidays to embark on a short trip with their families rather than participate in the electoral process.

In an attempt to know the public sentiment, the Free Press spoke to a few citizens who had chosen the allure of a getaway over casting their votes.

Ashok Pandey, a resident of Itarsi, revealed his decision to embark on a trip to Delhi during the election period. Pandey has five votes within his family, and expressed, “Celebrating the festival with family is my utmost priority. My wife and I are heading to Delhi, where our daughters reside. The extended holiday period further encourages our decision to be with family during this festive season.”

Ajay Choubey, a voter from Jabalpur, revealed that he is heading to Mathura with his family, taking advantage of the three-day holiday in his child’s school. Choubey stated, “I am going to Mathura-Vrindavan as there’s a three-day holiday in my child’s school. We are utilising this break to explore and spend quality time together.”

As Election Day approaches, the impact of the holiday season on voter turnout remains uncertain. Time will unveil whether the holiday spirit will overshadow the spirit of democracy on November 17.

Rajesh Kaul, Addl, CEO, of Madhya Pradesh, told the Free Press, “Selection of voting day on Friday is decided by the Election Commission of India, we urge citizens to prioritize their civic duty over holiday plans. Voting is as essential as any other aspect of life.”

