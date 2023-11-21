 MP Elections 2023: Hectic Electioneering Over, Now It’s Time To Seek Divine Favours
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: Hectic Electioneering Over, Now It’s Time To Seek Divine Favours

Candidates make temple run to pray for a big electoral win

Rishita TomarUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Vishwas Sarang |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The elections are over. For the busy politicians days break dull and grey, and a thin autumn fog hangs in the air, making the atmosphere duller.

Against this backdrop, many politicians have left the city. Some of them are visiting temples, and a few of them have gone to other religious places – to pray for a big win.

These politicians find solace and strength in their chosen spiritual paths, hoping for a divine intervention leading to a triumphant political journey.

Kamal Patel

Kamal Patel |

Naresh Gyanchandani Seeks Blessings at Golden Temple: Naresh Gyanchandani, Congress candidate from Hujur, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, hoping for divine guidance, he participated in prayers at this revered Sikh shrine.

Atif Aqueel's Spiritual Sojourn to Mecca: Atif Aqueel, a congress candidate from Bhopal Uttar, took a flight to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah rituals at Masjid-al-Haram.

Narottam Mishra

Narottam Mishra |

Manoj Shukla's Religious Tour to Mathura: Congress candidate Manoj Shukla from Narela is set to embark on a religious tour, starting with seeking blessings at Mathura. His journey is scheduled for Thursday.

Kamal Patel Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple: On the BJP front, Agriculture minister and BJP candidate from Harda Kamal Patel, sought blessings from Baglamukhi Mata Temple in Nalkheda and Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain post voting day.

Naresh Gyanchandani

Naresh Gyanchandani |

Home Minister Narottam Mishra's Visit to Pitambara Peeth: Home minister Narottam Mishra, contesting from Datia, sought blessings at Pitambara Peeth in Datia after the polling day.

Vishvas Sarang's Journey to Mathura Vrindavan: Vishvas Sarang, Minister of Medical Education and BJP candidate from Narela, visited Mathura Vrindavan and Khedapati Hanuman Mandir in Bhopal after the conclusion of the voting.

Manoj Shukla

Manoj Shukla |

Bhagwati Chourey's Spiritual Exploration in Mathura Vrindavan: Independent candidate Bhagwati Chourey from Hoshangabad also embarked on a spiritual journey to Mathura Vrindavan, where he performed Govardhan Parikrama.

article-image
