MP Elections 2023: Denied Ticket From Sumawali, Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha Vows To Defeat Party |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Sumawali assembly constituency Ajab Singh Kushwaha took a pledge to defeat the party in the upcoming assembly elections after he was denied ticket from his seat in the second list released on Thursday. Kushwaha also accused the party leaders of taking crores of rupees from the rival candidate in a Sarva Samaj meeting held in Morena district on Friday.

Challenging the grand old party and its state chief Kamal Nath, Kushwaha said that if Congress wins even one seat out of the 6 assembly seats of Morena, he will resign from politics.

Congress’ second list of candidates for assembly elections was released late on Thursday night by the All India Congress Committee with the consent of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other leaders.

2 hours meeting

After the announcement, Ajab Singh's supporters gathered in Sumawali Assembly and an all society meeting was held. There was huge anger in the meeting and from the morning itself a crowd of thousands of people gathered at his office in New Housing Board Colony. After the meeting which lasted for about 2 hours, Kushwaha’s supporters said that Sumawali is helpless and Ajab Singh is necessary. After this, a meeting was organized in Dauji Garden, in which a lot of brainstorming continued throughout the day.

Current MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha said in a discussion with our correspondent that his ticket has been cut by senior Congress leaders. “I am not sad about this, but Congress leaders, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said that there are criminal cases against me, that is why there is a problem in the ticket. However, I have settled all the cases wholeheartedly and now I am acquitted. There are only two cases of abusive language, with no provision of punishment in them. Despite this my ticket has been canceled.”

“I had charges against me in the 2020 by-elections as well, so why was I given the ticket?,” he added, alleging that his ticket was cut in a dictatorial manner.

Number 1 in survey

It is noteworthy that according to the survey conducted by Congress, he was number one from the Sumawali seat.

He also said that if Manvendra Gandhi, son of Vrindavan Singh Sikarwar got a ticket from Sumawali Assembly, he and his society would have supported him, because they had supported in earlier elections. Bbut in this ticket distribution the strategy of BJP candidate Aidal Singh succeeded and the public's hopes have been dashed.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)