 MP Elections 2023: Defying ED Summons, Kejriwal Takes Part In Election Roadshow In Singrauli
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: Defying ED Summons, Kejriwal Takes Part In Election Roadshow In Singrauli

MP Elections 2023: Defying ED Summons, Kejriwal Takes Part In Election Roadshow In Singrauli

He and Mann took part in a roadshow here for the party candidate from Singrauli and AAP's state president Rani Agrawal.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
X/Arvind Kejriwal

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Defying the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took part in a roadshow for the party's Assembly elections candidate in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli city.

He was accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, did not appear before the ED for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked case earlier in the day, and instead wrote to the agency demanding the withdrawal of the notice summoning him claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".

He and Mann took part in a roadshow here for the party candidate from Singrauli and AAP's state president Rani Agrawal.

Agrawal is also the mayor of the Singrauli city, a major electricity generation hub.

She won the mayoral election last year, springing a surprise in a state dominated by the BJP and Congress.

The polls for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Congress Sheopur Candidate Babu Jandel Rides Camel For Campaigning, Hilarious...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Don't Know Whether I'll Be In Jail Or...' Arvind Kejriwal In Singrauli

MP: 'Don't Know Whether I'll Be In Jail Or...' Arvind Kejriwal In Singrauli

MP Elections 2023: 5 BJP, 6 Congress Rebels Refuse To Withdraw Nominations On Last Day

MP Elections 2023: 5 BJP, 6 Congress Rebels Refuse To Withdraw Nominations On Last Day

MP: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Seoni

MP: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Seoni

MP: Arrest Warrant Against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha In ₹3 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

MP: Arrest Warrant Against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha In ₹3 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

MP Elections 2023: 'Scindia Family Not In Race For Chair,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia...

MP Elections 2023: 'Scindia Family Not In Race For Chair,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia...