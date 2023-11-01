MP Elections 2023: Congress Looks Overconfident, BJP Without Confidence In Polls

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The poll scenario in the state is continuously changing, since the rebels of the Congress and those of the BJP have made the election interesting.

The nominations have been filed, and the political parties have distributed B-forms.

Now that the scrutiny of the papers has also been done, only two days are left to withdraw nominations.

Both the parties have mounted pressure on the rebels to pull out of the contest.

From confidence, the Congress has reached the point of overconfidence. And the situation has come to such a pass that the son of MPCC president and MP from Chhindwara Nakul Nath said in Chhindwara on Tuesday that Kamal Nath would be sworn in as chief Minister on December 7.

The Congress is so confident that the party is not even making any schedule for electioneering by its important leaders.

It has been decided that Nath will address only two meetings daily. Although only 15 days are left for campaigning, it is not known how many rallies Digvijaya Singh will address.

There is no schedule for campaigning by Suresh Pachouri, Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari, Ajay Singh, Govind Singh, Kamleshwar Patel and Vivek Tankha.

The Congress leaders are assured that the people are fed up with the BJP, and that they will vote for the Congress which is set to form the next government.

This is the reason why whether it is related to making strategy or whether it is related to electioneering, the party is counting only on Nath.

On the other hand, the BJP is campaigning with its all might. An itinerary of senior leaders has been prepared for addressing public rallies, but the party seems to be in want of confidence.

The rebel candidates are not ready to listen to the advice of a leader like Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

From this, it is clear that the rebels are not confident that the promises made by him will be fulfilled.

Apart from that, the BJP workers do not seem to be confident that their party is returning to power.

The BJP is depending on Ladli Behna Yojna and the Bahujan Samaj Party, but the party is unable to claim that it will win the election on the strength of its workers.

This difference between the Congress and the BJP has made the contest keen.

