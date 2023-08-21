 MP Election 2023: Congress Likely To Unveil Candidates For 100+ Seats By Sept 1st Week
A significant portion of these seats are the ones that the party won in during previous elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress is most likely to announce its list of candidates for 100+ seats by September first week. These 100 seats will include a significant number of seats won by Congress in 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections.

Less than a week ago, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already declared its candidates for 39 seats that it had lost in the previous election, giving enough time to the candidates for the campaigning. Now, this has intensified the pressure on the Congress party to expedite the process of finalizing its own list of candidates.

BJP Declared The Names

The BJP has blown the poll bugle by declaring the names of candidates for 39 seats. Now, the party is mulling over candidates for 64 seats. It may declare a few more candidates after discussing the names that came up in the survey.

The BJP is trying to find proper candidates for the seats that it lost in previous elections.

The party has declared the candidates for those seats that it considers the most difficult ones to win.

The leadership is working on a strategy to win those constituencies which it lost in 2018 and in 2020 by-elections. In the first phase, it declared candidates for 39 seats out of 103 constituencies where the party is batting on a sticky wicket.

