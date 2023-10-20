 MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Ram Mehar Gets Tonsured In Front Of Kamal Nath's Bunglow, Demands Ticket From Berasia
MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Ram Mehar Gets Tonsured In Front Of Kamal Nath's Bunglow, Demands Ticket From Berasia

The workers shaved their heads and tore their clothes staging a demonstration at the gate of Nath’s bunglow.

Friday, October 20, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the long list of Congress leaders unhappy after the announcement of candidate names for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Ram Mehar’s name has also been added. Mehar on Friday reached state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s bungalow in Bhopal along with his hundreds of followers and got tonsured demanding a ticket from Berasia constituency.

The opposition party has named Jayshree Harikiran from Berasia SC seat in its first list. 

5 BJP turncoats get tickets

Notably, Congress has so far announced the names of 229 candidates for the 230-member MP Assembly elections in two lists. The party, on Thursday midnight released its second list in which it gave tickets to 41 new faces and five BJP turncoats. 

At least five BJP leaders, who shifted to the Congress in the past few months, managed to get tickets. These are -- Deepak Joshi, the son of former Chief Minister Kailash Joshi from Khategaon seat of Khandwa district, Abhishek Choukase (Jabalpur Cant) , Bhavar Singh Shekhawat (Badnvar), Samandar Patel (Javad) and Girjashankar Sharma (Hoshangabad).

