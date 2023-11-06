MP Elections 2023: Congress Didn’t Want Us To Be In INDIA Bloc, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party did not want Samajwadi Party to be part of INDIA bloc, said party president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav in Damoh on Monday. However, he expressed hope INDIA would win next year's Lok Sabha election.

Talking to media persons, he said, “BJP doesn't trust democracy and believes in loot tantra.” A bicycle rally was taken out, which marked the launch of SP's campaign for next general elections. He coined the term PDA saying that it was the name of unity born out of shared consciousness and feeling against exploitation of those who are pichhade (backward), dalit and alpasankhyak (minority).

Amid souring ties with Congress over the breakdown in seat-sharing talks for Madhya Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said ongoing bicycle rally, named Samajwadi PDA Yatra, would strengthen Opposition bloc - INDIA.

