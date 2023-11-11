MP Elections 2023: Congress Announces 'Khushhali Mission' For Self-Help Groups, Promises Rs 15,000 Monthly Income

Congress leader Digvijay Singh and PCC president Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hours ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releasing its Vachan Patra, MP Congress has made big announcements for women related to Aajeevika self-help groups. Former CM and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the Khushhali Mission.

According to the announcement, if Congress forms government in the state, members of rural and urban areas of Aajeevika self-help groups, office bearers and all categories of officers and employees will be linked to the Khushhali Mission.

Khushhali Mission will aim to increase the average monthly income of women involved in various activities of self-help groups to Rs 15,000. Self-help groups will be provided interest free loans up to Rs 1 lakh and loans up to Rs 3 lakh at 1% interest rate.

Some major points of the Khushhali Mission are mentioned below:

1. The average income of women involved in various activities of self-help groups of Khushhali Mission is Rs. 15000/- per month, a program will be made to ensure this target.

2. Self-help groups get Interest free loans up to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh at 1% interest rate.

3. Facilities like land, building construction grant, capital investment grant, electricity rebate etc. will be provided for the construction of Indira Gandhi Khushhali Mahila Complex for self-help groups.

4. Will provide integrated facilities for production and sales to groups in Khushhali complexes.

5. Under the Khushhali Mission, we will give justice to the employees by giving them the benefits of regular pay scale and compassionate appointment, promotion, insurance, leave, travelling allowance, social security pension like government employees. Will remove pay discrepancy and make it fair.

6. The services of CRP Group Sakhi, Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Animal Husbandry Sakhi, Samata Sakhi, ALF facilitators etc. will be undertaken in the Khushali Mission and they will be linked to the minimum monthly income and will be given monthly allowance.

7. Will honour the president of the community level organisation, give regular honour fund and travel allowance.

8. Health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the sisters and associated members of self-help groups of Khushhali Mission along with their families.