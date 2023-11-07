 MP Elections 2023: ‘Cong Raised OBC Issue As It’s Chunavi Hindu Pomp Show Was Rejected’
MP Elections 2023: ‘Cong Raised OBC Issue As It’s Chunavi Hindu Pomp Show Was Rejected’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said after people rejected its Chunavi Hindu pomp show, Congress party had raised OBC issue.

Interacting with media persons at BJP media centre here, he said Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time but didn’t make any OBC a chief minister. However, BJP gave three OBC chief ministers - Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Accusing Congress of being anti-backward caste, SC and ST, he said Mandal Commission report was dumped by Indira Gandhi. Then, Rajiv Gandhi rejected Mandal Commission report.

Responding to a query, he said Congress was mother of corruption. Terrorism took root in the country during Congress rule, he added.

Talking about Ram temple, he said Madhya Pradesh made significant contribution to temple construction in Ayodhya. “I invite all Ram Bhakts to attend temple’s inauguration on January 22.”

Responding to another query, he said, “If Rahul Gandhi is visiting Kedarnath temple, it is BJP’s ideological victory.”

article-image

