MP Elections 2023: CM’s Bulldozer, Nath’s Justice Enter Poll Arena

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bulldozer and justice have entered the state in run-up to the election. At a public meeting in Anuppur on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said if any Congress leader tried to cast an evil eye on party workers, Mama would not keep mum.

Mama’s bulldozers are still at his disposal, Chouhan said. A video, in which Congress candidate and legislator from Kotma Sunil Sarraf was heard saying the BJP workers would be beaten up, recently went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, at a public meeting in Harsud, MPCC president Kamal Nath said the party workers harassed by the administration would get justice.

The Congress, after coming to power, will not spare those government officials, who are working sporting the BJP badge, Nath said.

Both the leaders tried to cheer up their respective party workers by making such strong statements.

Rahul Gandhi misguided missile: Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh called Rahul Gandhi a double-faced person. On the one hand, Rahul tears into industrialists, but on the other hand, he has projected an industrialist Kamal Nath as chief ministerial face of the party.

Rahul promises loan waiver for farmers, but makes them defaulters, Chouhan said, adding that although he speaks of women’s honour, he keeps mum on the offensive statement of Nitish Kumar.

Rahul, who speaks against corruption and embraces Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is a misguided missile, Chouhan said.

