MP Elections 2023: CM Chouhan Files Nomination From Sehore's Budhni Seat

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday filed his nomination paper from Budhni assembly constituency in Sehore district for the forthcoming state assembly polls.

CM Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan was also present with him on the occasion.

Ahead of filing nomination papers, CM Chouhan visited his village Jait in the district, held a roadshow and also addressed a public gathering in the district.

CM Chouhan said, "We will serve the public and will do it in such a way that the world would remember that someone had come. The aim of my life is to make the lives of the people better. I want to tell the women of the entire state that in the coming five years I will make every sister a Lakhpati Didi." He further said that contesting elections was not a matter of glorifying oneself, the aim of contesting elections, forming the government, was to make life better for the people. Therefore no one would remain poor, he would not let anyone remain poor and would work together.

"Development work will be done here as well as in the entire state, no stone will be left unturned. I have come out to change the times, I have not just come out to contest elections, I have come out to change Madhya Pradesh and to change Budhni. I will think about how every village will be a model village, no village will be left out in the state," CM Chouhan said.

He also said that he had worked hard with all his strength and the people of the state were his family.

"I have worked hard with all my might. You (public) and I, we are not two separate things but just one. We are a family. I am in you and you are in me, this is my family," Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.