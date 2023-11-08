MP Elections 2023: Chhindwara Seats Become Prestige Issue For Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MPCC president Kamal Nath campaigned in Chhindwara only on the last two days before the 2018 election.

He campaigned in other parts of the state for rest of the time, but the party won all the seven seats in the district.

Five seats in Chhindwara and two in Pandhurna district have become a prestige issue for Nath who wants to bring all the seats to the Congress’s kit as he did in the last election.

This is the reason why Nath has been camping in Chhindwara for the past four days.

A few days ago, Nath campaigned for the party candidates in Chhindwara for four days.

Nath will come to Bhopal on November 9 and return to his home district on November 10, and come back to the state capital after Diwali.

Son of Nath, Nakul Nath, has set up his camp in Chhindwara. Before the election dates were declared, he organised religions events of Pradeep Mishra and Dhirendra Shashtri.

The main reason for Nath’s being in Chhindwara is that the BJP pulled out all the stops to win the seats in the district.

The BJP government curved out another district – Pandhurna from Chhindwara – before the election.

The BJP’s plan was to create an impact on the two seats in Pandhurna and on those in Saunsar district.

Apart from that, many Union and state ministers are visiting Chhindwara.

For that reason, Nath is sparing no effort to keep the area under his control.

Besides the Vidhan Sabha election, Nath is worried about the Lok Sabha polls next year.

In 2019, Nakul Nath won by a margin of 38,000 votes, so Nath wants to keep his son’s position strong in this Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress leaders, however, said Nath was campaigning in other areas.

Because Chhindwara is his native place, he halts there at night, they said.

