Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finally has announced to release its manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on Saturday—just a week before elections. The announcement comes after the opposition Congress unveiled its manifesto on October 17.

The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for November 17, with vote counting set for December 3.

