MP Elections 2023: BJP State Chief VD Sharma Alleges Dynastic Politics After Congress Releases Second List Of Candidates |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to the Congress party releasing its second list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections due in less than a month, BJP state president VD Sharma on Friday accused the opposition party of dynastic politics. Sharma was addressing mediapersons at the inauguration event of the Media Centre in Jabalpur.

“It is clear from the lists of Congress candidates that if Congress can guarantee anything, it is a guarantee of dynastic politics, corruption and appeasement. BJP has candidates who work with a spirit of service for the society. With the blessings of the public, all our candidates will create a new history of victory, he said.

Sharma also took a jibe at state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s statement of giving power of attorney to Digvijaya Singh to take abuses on his behalf.

Pointing out a supposed rift between the two veteran Congress leaders, he said, “If he has given the power of attorney to Digvijaya Singh for abuses. It is natural that someone must have been given a corruption attorney.”

"Akhilesh exposed INDIA alliance"

Sharma further trained guns at the INDIA alliance and said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement has exposed the grand alliance. “Akhilesh himself told the Congress leaders that they are worthless,” he said.

Claiming that the saffron party will win the assembly elections with a thumping majority, Sharma further said, “Congress has no place in MP. Their worthless leaders give any statement. Names of candidates will be released soon on the remaining seats of BJP.”

