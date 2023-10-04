MP Elections 2023: BJP Observers Suggest Changing Of Candidates

BJP Flag | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some BJP observers sent to the state have recommended changing of candidates.

The party leadership, after announcing a list of 79 candidates, sent observers to districts across the state to collect opinions about the legislators. They had to interact with the members of the election coordination committee and the key leaders of the party in districts.

After returning to Bhopal, they submitted reports to election in charge Bhupendra Yadav and state party president VD Sharma.

According to sources, many observers have recommended changing of legislators put up as candidates.

The reports indicated that there was resentment among people against some legislators and the party workers are not happy with many of them.

The observers also submitted a list of the party leaders seeking tickets and a report on electoral equations in districts, besides they informed the state leadership about those leaders who are angry with the party.

After announcing lists of candidates, the BJP sent some observers to the districts to collect opinions about some leaders.

Such observers were also told to interact with the members of the election coordination committee.

The reports presented by observers are being sent to the party’s central leadership to make a strategy for the polls.