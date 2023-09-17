MP Elections 2023: BJP, Congress Hold Back List Of Candidates | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress have held back the list of party candidates for the ensuing election.

The Congress formally declared on Saturday that it would take out Jan Akrosh Yatra throughout the state from September 19 to October 5.

The party has kept away from announcing the list of candidates, so that the leaders might pay attention to the Yatra.

According to MPCC president Kamal Nath, he has been interacting with the party leaders about the issue.

Many people aspiring for tickets are regularly meeting him, and talks with the members of the screening committee were also held, Nath said, adding that before announcing the list of candidates the party is mulling over all aspects.

Nevertheless, the focus is on Yatra, Nath said.

On the other hand, the BJP’s central election committee held a meeting on September 13.

The party has already declared the names of 39 candidates and finalised the names of 40. Their names will be declared in the second list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bhopal on September 25 to address the Mahakumbh of party workers.

The BJP is planning to announce the second list after the Prime Minister’s visit.

After the announcement of the list of candidates, protests are held in different places.

Against this backdrop, the BJP does not want to announce the second list of candidates before the party workers’ Mahakumbh.