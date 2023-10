Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Narendra Kushwaha and BSP candidate Sanjiv Kushwah have been booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Bhind district. Both are their party candidates from Bhind Vidhan Sabha constituency.

They were using 100 vehicles each for their poll campaign, apparently without required permissions. Case has been registered under Section 188 and 341 of IPC against them.