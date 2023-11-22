MP Elections 2023: Ahead Of counting Of Votes, Kamal Nath To Meet Fence Sitter Candidates, Mentors On Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure there is no defection post vote counting, PCC chief Kamal Nath is going to hold a closed-door meeting with fence sitter candidates and their mentors on Sunday. The party has arranged a training session on the day for the polling agents and candidates where required technical information regarding the counting of votes will be imparted.

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. State general secretary and state in-charge Rajiv Singh told Free Press that a meeting has been convened on Sunday in which candidates and polling agents will be present. They will be given training about the technical aspect of counting.

Ahead of the counting, Congress has started their internal preparations and wanted to make sure that none of their MLAs shift sides. In the year 2020, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, nineteen Congress legislators had defected to BJP leading to collapse of the Congress government . Later a few more MLA left the Congress and thereafter by-elections were held in 28 constituencies of the state.

The former CM Nath and other top leaders of the party will hold one-to-one meetings with those candidates who might shift loyalty post announcement of poll results. In the meeting the mentors of such candidates will also remain present and they will be made responsible in case of any defection.