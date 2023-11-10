MP Elections 2023: Actor & Congress Star Campaigner Raj Babbar Rallies For Morena Candidate

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As Madhya Pradesh gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, film actor and a Congress star campaigner Raj Babbar, rallied for candidate Dinesh Gurjar in Banmore on Friday.

During the event, he appealed to the public, highlighting the alleged challenges faced by the state under the 20-year rule of the BJP. Babbar emphasized issues such as corruption, inflation, and crime, asserting that the BJP government had not delivered on various fronts.

The actor-turned-politician urged people to vote for the Congress, portraying their candidate, Dinesh Gurjar, as a straightforward and compassionate individual. Babbar criticized the BJP's governance, stating “corruption and scandals had marred the state's development. The people are distressed under BJP rule due to corruption and the impact of inflation. In cases of scams, the BJP has broken all records. Not only this, but during its long tenure, the BJP could not provide the public with clean governance. Therefore, for the development of the region and clean governance, vote for the Congress."

The roadshow witnessed a significant turnout, with people chanting slogans in support of Raj Babbar and expressing enthusiasm for the Congress. The actor resonated with the crowd, addressing their concerns and seeking support for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)