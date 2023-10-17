 MP Elections 2023: 'A Bundle Of False Promises', CM Chouhan Slams Congress Manifesto, Says 'BJP Will Win With Thumping Majority'
"Congress's false pledges and assurances won't stand a chance against BJP's commitment to public welfare and development," he added.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has labelled the Congress party's manifesto a 'bundle of false promises'. Talking to the media on Tuesday, he said that the people of the state will reject the opposition party's lies and BJP will once again form a government in the state with full majority.

Soon after the grand old party released its 'Vachan Patra' ahead of assembly elections, the Chief Minister asserted that “Congress's false pledges and assurances won't stand a chance against BJP's commitment to public welfare and development”.

Expressing confidence in the public's discernment, the Chief Minister said, "The public will respond to them.. BJP will win again, and with a substantial majority. Because what we say, we do..."

"The BJP government has developed, and will continue to progress further”, he added.

Congress releases manifesto

Notably, state Congress chief Kamal Nath released the party's manifesto at an event in Bhopal's Ravindra Bhawan, making a slew of promises including Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to all the people in MP, 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, and to form an IPL team of the state.

