MP Elections 2023: 'A Bundle Of False Promises', CM Chouhan Slams Congress Manifesto, Says 'BJP Will Win With Thumping Majority'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has labelled the Congress party's manifesto a 'bundle of false promises'. Talking to the media on Tuesday, he said that the people of the state will reject the opposition party's lies and BJP will once again form a government in the state with full majority.

Soon after the grand old party released its 'Vachan Patra' ahead of assembly elections, the Chief Minister asserted that “Congress's false pledges and assurances won't stand a chance against BJP's commitment to public welfare and development”.

कांग्रेस फिर लेकर आई झूठे वचनों का पुलिंदा...



लेकिन सच तो यह है कि...

भाजपा के जनकल्याण और विकास के आगे कांग्रेसियों के झूठ वचन और वादे नहीं टिकेंगे।



जनता इन्हें जवाब देगी...

भाजपा फिर जीतेगी और भरपूर बहुमत से जीतेगी।

क्योंकि हम जो कहते हैं, वो करते हैं...



भाजपा सरकार ने… pic.twitter.com/zbvA7qibGX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 17, 2023

Read Also Bhopal: HC Seeks Govt Reply Over PESA Violation

Expressing confidence in the public's discernment, the Chief Minister said, "The public will respond to them.. BJP will win again, and with a substantial majority. Because what we say, we do..."

"The BJP government has developed, and will continue to progress further”, he added.

Congress releases manifesto

Notably, state Congress chief Kamal Nath released the party's manifesto at an event in Bhopal's Ravindra Bhawan, making a slew of promises including Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to all the people in MP, 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, and to form an IPL team of the state.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)