MP Elections 2023: 17 Muslim Candidates In Fray From Narela

Representational Image

With seventeen Muslim candidates in fray, there's a possibility of dividing the vote share that Congress traditionally counts on.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Every ward in Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency has a Muslim candidate contesting as independent. Besides, a few candidates belonging to other constituencies like Bhopal North and Bhopal Central are also testing their electoral luck from Narela. Even AAP brought Raisa Malik, a resident of Bhopal Central, and fielded him from Narela.

In all 17 Muslims candidates are in poll fray from Narela which is among the three Muslims-dominated constituencies including Bhopal North and Bhopal Central.The significant presence of Muslim candidates could pose a challenge for the Congress, as the party relies heavily on the support of this community.

There is a direct fight between Congress candidate Manoj Shukla and sitting BJP MLA, who holds the portfolio of minister for education Vishvas Sarang. Narela constituency came into existence after delimitation in 2008 and Sarang has been representing the seat in the State Assembly since then. The constituency has around 25 per cent Muslims voters.

The Muslim candidates in fray include Maqsood ( ward no-41), Mohammed Rashid (ward 75), Mohammed Sajid Khan (Ward 76), Ibrahim Khan (Ward 42), Mohammed Javed ( Ward 76), Zahid Khan ( Ward 41), Asif khan (Ward 40), Izharr-ul-Hassan (Ward 69), Umrao Dulha (Ward 40) and Babu Mastan ( Narela). Besides, a few Muslims from other constituencies too have come here in Narela they are - Aminul Haque Siddiqui (Bhopal North), Mufti Ata Urrahaman Khan (Bhopal North), Mohammed Ateeq (Bhopal Central), Shadab (Bhopal Central ) and Shams-ul Hassan Balli. Most of these candidates are contesting as independents.

AAP’s Raisa Malik is also likely to bag a major share of his community Muslim votes. Malik belongs to Bhopal Central but AAP has fielded him from Narela seat. These Muslim candidates are likely to play a decisive role in the constituency poll outcome

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)