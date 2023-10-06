MP Election: ‘What Was Congress Waiting For Since 70 Years?’ Asks Union Minister Scindia On Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi’s Caste Census Announcement

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to Congress’ top leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s announcement on caste census if their party comes to power in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked ”What was Congress waiting for since last 70 years?”

Scindia said that the party has never done anything for the backward classes. Even when the Backward Classes Commission came in the last 70 years during the time of Murari Desai, Congress opposed it. When it was implemented, it was implemented in BP Singh's government and that time also Congress opposed it.

Scindia further said that if anything has been done for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, then PM Narendra Modi has done it. Where 60% of the cabinet members come from SC, ST and OBC.

Scindia stated, “The Prime Minister has taken the step of providing reservation. Those who ruled the country for 65 years, what have they done for the backward classes?"

Scindia further said that they want a new topic to be raised in the entire country during the election. But they should talk about development in front of the public and what they have done.

Rahul Gandhi promises to conduct a caste-based census

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 30 while addressing a public meeting in Kalapipal assembly constituency in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh said that if his party comes to power at the Centre, it would conduct a caste-based census to know the exact number of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) people in the country. He was addressing a public meeting in Kalapipal assembly constituency in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh.

After Rahul’s statement, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh on October 2 also said the same that a caste-based census would be done here if Congress is voted to power in the state in the forthcoming assembly polls due in November this year.