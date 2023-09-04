MP Election News: BJP On Switching Spree As Another Ex-BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri Joins Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri from Panna district has switched sides and joined the Congress party on Monday. This move was marked by a warm welcome from former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath.
Congress has also gained support from Sunil Sirsate, a descendant of tribal leader Tantya Bhil, who joined the party after the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh's social, educational, and economic development initiatives for tribal communities were criticized.
Kamal Nath, the state Congress president, appointed Sunil Sirsate as the state secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Congress.