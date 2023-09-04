 MP Election News: BJP On Switching Spree As Another Ex-BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri Joins Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election News: BJP On Switching Spree As Another Ex-BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri Joins Congress

MP Election News: BJP On Switching Spree As Another Ex-BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri Joins Congress

This move was marked by a warm welcome from former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri from Panna district has switched sides and joined the Congress party on Monday. This move was marked by a warm welcome from former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath.

Read Also
MP News: Concerned Over Drought-Like Situation & Power Crisis In State, CM Chouhan Visits...
article-image
Read Also
Bhopal: Election Commission Team Visits Bhopal To Review Preparations For MP Assembly Polls
article-image

Congress has also gained support from Sunil Sirsate, a descendant of tribal leader Tantya Bhil, who joined the party after the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh's social, educational, and economic development initiatives for tribal communities were criticized.

Kamal Nath, the state Congress president, appointed Sunil Sirsate as the state secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Congress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election News: Congress Appoints 3 Members, Including Arun Yadav As Special Invitee To Screening...

MP Election News: Congress Appoints 3 Members, Including Arun Yadav As Special Invitee To Screening...

No Internal Wrangling, Party Will Decide Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

No Internal Wrangling, Party Will Decide Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP Election News: BJP On Switching Spree As Another Ex-BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri Joins Congress

MP Election News: BJP On Switching Spree As Another Ex-BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri Joins Congress

MP Shocker! Coaching Class Teachers Make Student Lie Down On Table, Brutally Beat Him With Pipes...

MP Shocker! Coaching Class Teachers Make Student Lie Down On Table, Brutally Beat Him With Pipes...

MP: Gwalior Lokayukta Police Arrests Patwari For Accepting Bribe ₹15K In Morena

MP: Gwalior Lokayukta Police Arrests Patwari For Accepting Bribe ₹15K In Morena