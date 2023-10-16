MP: Election Commission Focusing On Achieving Higher Voting Percentage

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Every citizen whose name is listed in the voter roll is eligible to vote. The purpose of the Election Commission (EC) is to ensure 100% voter turnout, but achieving 100% voting remains a challenge.

Following the Election Commission's directives, district administrations, urban administrations, social service organisations and students from schools and colleges organised awareness campaigns and activities to motivate voters to cast their votes. This time, the differently-abled voters can cast their vote at their home; the EC will send special polling teams to their homes. And if a voter is not found at home when the polling team arrives, they will be given another opportunity. If they miss voting the second time as well, they will be unable to vote, even at the polling station.

The prisoners serving sentences in various cases as well as the criminals under trials are not eligible to vote. Voters suffering from various illnesses who are admitted to hospitals with their family members for care are also unable to vote.

On the day of voting, many voters are travelling on buses and trains and these mobile voters cannot participate in the election. The officials said that, the Election Commission is continuing its efforts to increase the voting percentage. Street plays, wall paintings, voter awareness campaigns, and SVEEP activities are encouraging voters to participate, but criminals serving sentences in jails, as well as that under trial, do not have the right to vote.