 MP Election Comes Down To Sanatan Vs Corruption
Modi, Rahul change poll agenda

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tone of electioneering in Madhya Pradesh, which began with the announcements of welfare schemes by the ruling party and the guarantees of benefit by the opposition, has changed to Sanatan Dharma versus corruption.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into opposition in Bina on September 14 over the issue of Sanatan Dharma, all BJP leaders have jumped on the bandwagon.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his counterpart in Assam Hemant Biswa Sarma, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders are taking the opposition to task on Sanatan Dharma.

MP: 15 Injured After Speeding Dumper Driver Applies Sudden Brakes To Save Cattle, Rams Into...
