 MP Election 2023: Shiv Sena Supports BJP
MP Election 2023: Shiv Sena Supports BJP

Shiv Sena has sent a letter of this intent to state BJP president VD Sharma as well.

Updated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the directives of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena unit of Madhya Pradesh extended support to BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Shinde asked party workers to help BJP candidates and ensure their victory. Shiv Sena has sent a letter of this intent to state BJP president VD Sharma as well.

Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath

‘Naari Samman Yojana Will Be Implemented First’

Former Chief Minister and State Congress President Kamal Nath has said that his government would first implement Naari Samman Yojana and will provide Rs 1,500 per month to women.

He also promised that if voted to power, Congress would provide domestic gas cylinder at the cost of Rs 500 per month. The previous scheme under which Rs 100 was charged for 100 unit electricity bill will be implemented again.

