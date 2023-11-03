MP Election 2023: Nath, Gehlot, Baghel Not Leaders But Fund Collectors For Cong's High Command, Alleges BJP Chief Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda | File

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday claimed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel were "collectors" who raise money from their states and hand it over to "Delhi Darbar", an apparent reference to the Congress' high command.

Addressing an election rally in Teonthar Assembly seat in Rewa in MP, where polls will be held on November 17, Nadda urged people to vote for the BJP to ensure the country's development.

"Be it Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel or Ashok Gehlot, they are neither leaders nor chief ministers. They are collectors. Not from districts but from their states, they collect money and offer it to Delhi Darbar," Nadda claimed.

Attacking Nath, the BJP chief alleged the former, as MP CM between December 2018 and March 2020, presided over a regime of scams, adding that money was recovered during raids on premises connected to the senior Congress leader's relative and officer on special duty.

"This is the same Kamal Nath who returned funds (allotted to MP) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This is the same Kamal Nath who did not carry out works under the Jal Jivan Mission (in MP) and returned Rs 240 crore (unutilized money) to the Central government," Nadda said.

He said the previous Congress-led government at the Centre indulged in scams like the ones associated with AgustaWestland (helicopter), Commonwealth Games, 2G.

Urging people to vote for a party that is not linked to scams, Nadda said the blooming of the lotus (the BJP's symbol) in the last elections ensured the country developed in all spheres.

The Narendra Modi government has brought about all round development in the country, he told the gathering.

Votes will be counted in MP on December 3.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)