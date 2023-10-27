 MP Election 2023: MLA Narayan Tripathi Launches ‘Vindhya Janata Party'
MP Election 2023: MLA Narayan Tripathi Launches ‘Vindhya Janata Party'

Fields 25 candidates for assembly polls .

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi announced the launch of his party 'Vindhya Janata Party' (VJP) on Friday and also released the first list of 25 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls.

Earlier, Tripathi had resigned from the membership of BJP and the state assembly. Tripathi has been advocating the cause of a separate 'Vindhya Pradesh' and his rebellion from the BJP is mainly on this issue.

Tripathi will contest from the Maihar assembly constituency. The party is contesting from 10 Scheduled Tribes (ST) reserved seats, one Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat and 14 general category seats.

Tripathi, addressing media persons, said his party would field 40 candidates for the polls. He said the list of 15 remaining candidates would be released soon.

