 MP Election 2023: JP Nadda Likely to Release BJP Manifesto During State Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: JP Nadda Likely to Release BJP Manifesto During State Visit

MP Election 2023: JP Nadda Likely to Release BJP Manifesto During State Visit

Besides launching Ladli Behna Yojana, BJP has offered several relief measures like providing gas cylinder at Rs 450 to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
BJP President JP Nadda | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National BJP president JP Nadda is likely to release BJP’s election manifesto during his visit to Madhya Pradesh shortly.

The delay in releasing manifesto has raised eyebrows as a few days are left for polling and party will have little time to convince voters.

It is widely believed that BJP will come up with big promises for farmers, women and youths in the manifesto.

Besides launching Ladli Behna Yojana, BJP has offered several relief measures like providing gas cylinder at Rs 450 to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.

A team led by BJP leader Jayant Mallaiya had prepared the manifesto after talking to all sections of the society.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: BJP Set to Unveil Highly Anticipated Poll Manifesto On November 3
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala Accuses MP Govt Of Covering Up Patwari Recruitment Scam

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala Accuses MP Govt Of Covering Up Patwari Recruitment Scam

Bhopal: Injured Tiger from Bandhavgarh Brought to Van Vihar National Park

Bhopal: Injured Tiger from Bandhavgarh Brought to Van Vihar National Park

MP: Congress Is Speaking BJP's Language, Says Akhilesh On `Casteist, Dynastic' Slur For His Party

MP: Congress Is Speaking BJP's Language, Says Akhilesh On `Casteist, Dynastic' Slur For His Party

Bhopal: Neighbour Stabbed by 3 in Ratibad, Hospitalised

Bhopal: Neighbour Stabbed by 3 in Ratibad, Hospitalised

MP Elections 2023: Viral Video Shows Bargi Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav Giving Money Secretly To Women...

MP Elections 2023: Viral Video Shows Bargi Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav Giving Money Secretly To Women...