MP Election 2023: JP Nadda Likely to Release BJP Manifesto During State Visit

BJP President JP Nadda | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National BJP president JP Nadda is likely to release BJP’s election manifesto during his visit to Madhya Pradesh shortly.

The delay in releasing manifesto has raised eyebrows as a few days are left for polling and party will have little time to convince voters.

It is widely believed that BJP will come up with big promises for farmers, women and youths in the manifesto.

Besides launching Ladli Behna Yojana, BJP has offered several relief measures like providing gas cylinder at Rs 450 to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.

A team led by BJP leader Jayant Mallaiya had prepared the manifesto after talking to all sections of the society.

