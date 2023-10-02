MP Election 2023: Here Is What Congress MP Vivek Tankha Has To Say On Whether Kamal Nath Will Contest Polls

Vivek Tankha |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to speculations if former chief minister Kamal Nath will contest upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, on Monday, said that party and Nath together will take a call on this.

He said, “I have no knowledge of this, but whatever decision is taken, will be wise. Kamal Nath ji is capable enough of handling the campaign in the state, along with contesting elections. However, if there’s a lot on his plate, he can choose to abstain from elections.”

Contesting elections is not the only was to serve public: Tankha

When asked about himself contesting elections or not, Tankha refused to do so, as he believes the public can be served without being elected as well.

“I will not contest elections. If someone asks me to do so, I’ll explain to him that contesting polls is not the only way to serve the public. Also, I’m very satisfied with my work and still have tenure left as an MP at Rajya Sabha. Neither has asked me, nor will I contest elections.”

In the past, Vivek Tankha has contested Lok Sabha elections twice from Jabalpur’s parliamentary seat.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)