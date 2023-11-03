MP Election 2023: Former BJP MP's Son Harshvardhan Singh Exits BJP To Contest Independently From Burhanpur



Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The political scenario is constantly getting topsy-turvy as many rebel candidates are leaving their respective parties. In the same series, BJP candidate Harshvardhan Singh, son of 2-time BJP MLA and MP Nand Kumar Chauhan, had left BJP and announced to contest independently.

In fact, Harshvardhan had sought Khandwa Lok Sabha ticket in 2019, but did not get it. This assembly election too, he was denied the ticket and BJP instead fielded Archna Chitnis, whereas, Congress has fielded Surendra Singh, who won the election as an independent, from Burhanpur assembly constituency. A candidate from Asaduddin Owais's part AIMIM also is in the fray.

Read Also MP Elections 2023: Triangular Contest Likely In Mhow As Darbar Quits Congress

Additionally, Harshvardhan’s strength is believed to be the legacy laid by his father Nand Kumar Chauhan. As soon as Harshvardhan left the party, many other local BJP officials also resigned from their posts.

This rebellious stance may lead to division of Rajput voters of Congress candidates. Burhanpur consists of Marathas who are the largest social groups and other minorities.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)