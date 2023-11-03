MP Election 2023:

Representative Image |

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a jibe at the Congress party saying they (Congress) have nothing to do with work and they are disintegrating.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing an election rally in Khargapur in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Friday.

"The Congress is disintegrating. There is a fight going on there of Jai and Veeru. I told the Congress leaders to let Digvijaya Singh be Digvijay and let Kamal Nath be Kamal Nath, then they said no, they are a duo of Jai-Veeru. So they should sing songs from the movie Sholay, why are they contesting elections," the chief minister said.

"They (Congress) cannot do anything. They have not given anything to Tikamgarh and Khargapur," the CM added.

In a news conference Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Randeep Surjewala had compared the friendship of former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as Jai-Veeru (In reference to the film 'Sholay').

Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Satna district, CM Chouhan said the duo (Nath and Singh) was not Jai-Veeru.

"Congress leaders are talking about the duo (Nath and Singh) as Jai Veeru. Now, the duo is not Jai-Veeru. There was a film "Mere Apne" in which there was a duo of 'Shyam and Chenu' and they used to fight for the possession of their respective localities. This scattered Congress can never do any good to the state," CM added.

On Thursday Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the role of the actors playing the character of Jai-Veeru in the Bollywood movie Sholay was to cheat and to steal, so what message was the Congress trying to convey by calling former CMs Jai-Veeru.

"What was the role of Jai-Veeru characters as an actor in the movie Sholay? Their role was to cheat and to steal and general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh for Congress, Randeep Surjewala himself calling former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as Jai-Veeru. So what message are they (Congress) giving to the public," union minister Scindia said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

