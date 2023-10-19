MP Election 2023: Congress Cries Foul Play Over Selection Of Jabalpur's JNKVV As Strong Room, Cites VD Sharma's Father-In-Law Posted As VC Of Varsity

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has raised questions over the Election Commission's decision to select Jabalpur-based Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural School (JNKVV) for the election strong room. The grand old party has alleged that the Chief Electoral Officer has picked JNKVV at the behest of BJP as state chief VD Sharma's wife is the professor in the university while his father-in-law is posted as the Vice Chancellor.

The legal team of Congress has sent a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer demanding to change the location of the strong room. Congress has also submitted a memorandum in the name of District Election Officer.

Sharma's wife is posted as a professor in the Agricultural University

Congress said that the District Election Officer has made a strong room in the Agricultural University at the behest of BJP. The father-in-law of BJP state president VD Sharma is the Vice-Chancellor of the Agricultural University. His wife is posted as a professor in the Agricultural University itself. In such a situation, making a strong room in the Agricultural University raises doubts and transparency ends in assembly elections.

What are Strong Rooms?

Notably, after the voting is completed, the sealed EVMs are kept at a secure place known as the strong rooms. These rooms are guarded by cameras and guards and only specific election officers are allowed in.

MLB School has been made a strong room in the middle of the city

Congress further said that till now only MLB School has been made a strong room in the middle of the city. It is situated in the middle of the city and it is easy to monitor but this is happening for the first time when Agricultural University is made into a strong room.

The legal team of Congress has demanded from the Election Commission that the location of the strong room should be changed immediately as it may affect the results of the assembly elections.

The District Election Officer, Saurabh Kumar Suman, said that the strong room is being made as per the rules. If the relatives of any representative hold the post, then they are removed from there as per the legal process.

BJP also raised questions on Congress regarding this matter. BJP said that Congress has no issues left now, hence it is trying to confuse the public by raising issues. The Election Commission is going to conduct fair elections.