MP Election 2023: Congress, BJP Clash At Diwali Get-Together

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Clash between BJP and Congress workers erupted during Diwali get–together of Vindhya Samaj at Sindhu Bhavan on Monday. Congress candidate PC Sharma misbehaved at the programme.

Get-together was already going on at Sindhu Bhavan when Congress candidate (Bhopal south) PC Sharma who was campaigning in the same areas, joined the function to solicit votes.

The organisers took objection, which led to clash. Former corporator CM Patel and ward no-33 sitting corporator RK Singh Baghel both belong to Vindhya region, had organised a get-together for Bhim Nagar and other slums of Vallabh Bhavan vicinity at Sindhu Bhavan.

