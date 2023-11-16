MP Election 2023: CM Announces Lakhpati Behna Yojna

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan packed up campaigning for the current assembly election after addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma in Kolar on Wednesday.

Chouhan alone addressed more meetings than the rest of the leaders did together. After launching the Ladli Lakshmi Yojna and the LadliBehna Yojna, he announced that he would start Lakhpati Behna Yojna.

He said he would make plans so that women might earn Rs 1, 00, 00 every year. Under the Ladli Lakshmi Yojna, when the girls are promoted to class 6, they will get Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 2,000, Chouhan said.

When they go to class 9, they will be given Rs 8,000 instead of Rs 4,000, he said, adding that when they will take admission in class 11, they will get Rs 10,000 and, after they reach class 12, the amount will be increased to Rs 12,000.

When the girls take admission in colleges, the government will give them Rs 40,000 in two installments, and, in this way, the Ladli Lakshmis will be given Rs 2,00, 000.

Chouhan said, “I get energy, because I worship girls.” He tendered an apology to those candidates for whom he could not campaign. Chouhan also took Rahul and Priyanka to task saying the brother and sister duo speak lies.

According to Priyanka, the government sold BHEL, and 21people were given jobs, but these were lies, because he himself had distributed 50,000 appointment letters this year, Chouhan said.

Similarly according to Rahul, GST is imposed on petrol and diesel, Chouhan said. He further said when Rahul visited Chitrakoot in 2018, he spoke about making mobile phones in Chitrakoot, Chouhan said.

Nevertheless, after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, mobile phones are made in India, and now, the country is exporting them, he said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)