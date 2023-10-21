 MP Election 2023: BJP Workers Create Ruckus After Party Fields Abhilash Pandey From Jabalpur North
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: BJP Workers Create Ruckus After Party Fields Abhilash Pandey From Jabalpur North

MP Election 2023: BJP Workers Create Ruckus After Party Fields Abhilash Pandey From Jabalpur North

A huge number of BJP workers not only jammed the BJP divisional office premises but thrashed the guard.

FP News Service FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s fifth list has sparked uproar among the party workers in Jabalpur. Supporters of BJP leaders— Sharad Jain and Kamlesh Tiwari created ruckus outside the party office over ticket denial.

BJP has fielded Abhilash Pandey from Jabalpur North against the Congress candidate and sitting MLA Vinay Saxena— who had defeated Shivraj government's minister Sharad Jain in the 2018 elections by a margin of only 500 and votes. Now, this has hurt the workers of aspirants Sharad Jain and Kamlesh Tiwari. Both of them were seeking ticket from Jabalpur North.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Of 92 Candidates Out; State Gen Secy Sabnani To Fight Congress' PC...
article-image

A huge number of BJP workers not only jammed the BJP divisional office premises but thrashed the guards who were trying to control the rebellious outburst. 

Also, slogans were raised against BJP state president VD Sharma. They strongly demanded the replacement of the candidate from the central north region of Jabalpur. 

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Congress Gives Ticket To 3 Brahmin Candidates From Indore Sanjay, Pntu &...
article-image

FP Photo

Protesters Assault Gaurd

Reason behind the furious workers was dissatisfaction over the candidate announced from the Jabalpur North assembly constituency who is Abhilash Pandey. 

Angered, the myriad number of protesters surrounded and grabbed a guard by collar, beat him and even abused him. 

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Biggest Advocate Of Caste Census", Congress MP on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Miracle' Remarks
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: BJP Workers Create Ruckus After Party Fields Abhilash Pandey From Jabalpur North

MP Election 2023: BJP Workers Create Ruckus After Party Fields Abhilash Pandey From Jabalpur North

Many `Pending' Works Including Abrogation Of Article 370, Implementation Of GST, OROP Done By Our...

Many `Pending' Works Including Abrogation Of Article 370, Implementation Of GST, OROP Done By Our...

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Same, No Impact Of Western Disturbances

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Same, No Impact Of Western Disturbances

MP Election 2023: "Congress Focusing On Future Of Nakul Nath, Jaivardhan Singh In This Election,"...

MP Election 2023:

MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Ends Suspense On Scindia Fighting Polls

MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Ends Suspense On Scindia Fighting Polls