MP Election 2023: BJP Workers Create Ruckus After Party Fields Abhilash Pandey From Jabalpur North

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s fifth list has sparked uproar among the party workers in Jabalpur. Supporters of BJP leaders— Sharad Jain and Kamlesh Tiwari created ruckus outside the party office over ticket denial.

BJP has fielded Abhilash Pandey from Jabalpur North against the Congress candidate and sitting MLA Vinay Saxena— who had defeated Shivraj government's minister Sharad Jain in the 2018 elections by a margin of only 500 and votes. Now, this has hurt the workers of aspirants Sharad Jain and Kamlesh Tiwari. Both of them were seeking ticket from Jabalpur North.

A huge number of BJP workers not only jammed the BJP divisional office premises but thrashed the guards who were trying to control the rebellious outburst.

Also, slogans were raised against BJP state president VD Sharma. They strongly demanded the replacement of the candidate from the central north region of Jabalpur.

Protesters Assault Gaurd

Reason behind the furious workers was dissatisfaction over the candidate announced from the Jabalpur North assembly constituency who is Abhilash Pandey.

Angered, the myriad number of protesters surrounded and grabbed a guard by collar, beat him and even abused him.

